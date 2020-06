BRIEF-ABRE Study Meets Primary Safety And Effectiveness Endpoints

June 16 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* ABRE STUDY MEETS PRIMARY SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS ENDPOINTS

* MEDTRONIC SELF-EXPANDING VENOUS STENT DEMONSTRATES FAVORABLE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH VENOUS OUTFLOW OBSTRUCTION

* STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY SAFETY ENDPOINT WITH A 2.0% (4/200) RATE OF MAJOR ADVERSE EVENTS WITHIN 30 DAYS

* DATA DEMONSTRATED A FREEDOM FROM CLINICALLY DRIVEN TARGET LESION REVASCULARIZATION RATE OF 92.4%

* NO STENT FRACTURES AND NO DELAYED STENT MIGRATION OBSERVED WITHIN 12 MONTHS IN STUDY