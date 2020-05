May 6 (Reuters) - ABS CBN Corp:

* ABS CBN CORP ANNOUNCES STATEMENT ON CEASE & DESIST ORDER ISSUED BY NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION TO CO

* NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION ISSUED ORDER THAT PROHIBITS ABS-CBN FROM CONTINUING BROADCAST OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* NTC DID NOT GRANT CO A PROVISIONAL AUTHORITY TO OPERATE WHILE ITS FRANCHISE RENEWAL REMAINS PENDING IN CONGRESS