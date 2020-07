July 1 (Reuters) - ABS CBN Corp:

* GOT ALIAS CEASE & DESIST ORDER FROM NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

* ORDER FROM NTC DIRECTING CO TO CEASE & DESIST FROM OPERATING DIGITAL TV TRANSMISSION IN METRO MANILA USING CHANNEL 43

* ON JUNE 30, SKY CABLE CORPORATION GOT CEASE & DESIST ORDER ISSUED BY THE NTC

* NTC DIRECTING SKY CABLE CORPORATION TO CEASE & DESIST OPERATING ITS DIRECT BROADCAST SATELLITE SERVICE