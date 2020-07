July 16 (Reuters) - ABS CBN Corp:

* FORCED TO CEASE OPERATIONS OF SOME OF ITS BUSINESSES AND IMPLEMENT A RETRENCHMENT PROGRAM COVERING ABSCBN AND SUBSIDIARIES FROM AUG 31

* TO CEASE OPERATIONS OF SOME OF BUSINESSES AND LAYOFF WORKERS DUE TO NON-RENEWAL OF CONGRESSIONAL FRANCHISE Source: reut.rs/3j8Yx8s Further company coverage: