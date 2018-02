Feb 19 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* ‍HIGH COURT SETS ASIDE PUBLIC PROTECTOR‘S REMEDIAL ACTIONS​

* ‍HIGH COURT FOUND IN ABSA‘S FAVOUR BY SETTING ASIDE PUBLIC PROTECTOR‘S REMEDIAL ACTIONS AND AWARDING PUNITIVE COSTS AGAINST PUBLIC PROTECTOR​

* ‍NORTH GAUTENG HIGH COURT DELIVERED​ VERDICT ON MATTER WHICH INCLUDED RECOVERING R1.125BN FROM ABSA RELATING TO ACQUISITION OF BANKORP IN APRIL 1992