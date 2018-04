BRIEF-Absa Bank Says Its Role Was Limited To Ensuring Compliance Of JSE's Listing Rules By Steinhoff

April 19 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* ABSA BANK STATEMENT ON VEB

* NOTED PRESS REPORTS THAT VEB INDICATED IT NOTIFIED ABSA, 2 OTHER BANKS IT IS HOLDING THEM LIABLE FOR LOSSES INCURRED BY STEINHOFF SHAREHOLDERS

* ABSA HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY NOTIFICATION FROM VEB IN THIS REGARD

* ABSA’S MANDATE SPECIFICALLY DID NOT INCLUDE COMPILATION OR REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STEINHOFF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STEINHOFF CO

* ABSA HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY NOTIFICATION FROM VEB REGARDING LOSSES INCURRED BY STEINHOFF SHAREHOLDERS

* ABSA'S ROLE WAS LIMITED TO ENSURING THAT JSE'S LISTING RULES WERE COMPLIED WITH BY STEINHOFF SA, RELEVANT JSE-LISTED COMPANY