BRIEF-Absa Bank Says Received Notice From VEB On April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* ABSA BANK LTD - ABSA RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM VEB ON AFTERNOON OF THURSDAY, 19 APRIL 2018

* ABSA BANK LTD - NO NOTICE WAS SENT TO ABSA PRIOR TO THIS

* ABSA BANK LTD - NOTICE PURPORTS TO ESTABLISH LIABILITY ON PART OF ABSA FOR LOSSES ALLEGEDLY SUFFERED BY INVESTORS IN STEINHOFF

* ABSA BANK LTD - REITERATE THAT ABSA BANK LTD WAS JSE TRANSACTION SPONSOR TO STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

* ABSA BANK LTD - ABSA’S MANDATE SPECIFICALLY DID NOT INCLUDE COMPILATION OR REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STEINHOFF SOUTH AFRICA

* ABSA BANK LTD - ABSA DISPUTES ALLEGATIONS AND WILL RESPOND TO VEB IN DUE COURSE. Further company coverage: