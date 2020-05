May 26 (Reuters) - Absa Group Ltd:

* ABSA GROUP - CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS REMAIN STRONG, ABOVE MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AND WITHIN BOARD TARGET RANGE

* ABSA GROUP - NORMALISED GROUP COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 11.1% AGAINST 11.8% AS AT DEC 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: