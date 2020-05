BRIEF-Absa Group warns H1 profit likely to slump by over 20%

May 26 (Reuters) - Absa Group Ltd:

* TRADING UPDATE AND TRADING STATEMENT

* ABSA GROUP’S NET INTEREST MARGIN DECLINED YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2020

* IS DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR REST OF YEAR

* YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN CUSTOMER LOANS TO 30 APRIL 2020 WAS LOW DOUBLE DIGIT

* SEE LIMITED CUSTOMER LOAN GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR AND CUSTOMER DEPOSITS ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN CUSTOMER LOANS IN 2020

* COVID-19, HAD A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CUSTOMER LOAN AND TRANSACTION VOLUMES AND CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS

* REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO SLOW FROM FIRST FOUR MONTHS

* EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS THIS YEAR

* RETURN ON EQUITY FOR 2020 IS LIKELY TO DECLINE MATERIALLY FROM LAST YEAR’S 15.8%.

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY YEAR-ON-YEAR

* CURRENTLY DO NOT ENVISAGE DECLARING AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR 2020.

* EXPECT 2020 GROUP’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO MAY DECREASE TO BELOW OUR BOARD TARGET RANGE OF 11% TO 12%

* REVIEWING GROUP’S MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

* NORMALISED HEPS FOR HY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 20% LOWER THAN NORMALISED HEPS OF 977.5 CENTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019

* HEPS AND EPS FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 20% BELOW COMPARATIVES

* LOWER INTEREST RATES IN SA EXPECTED TO REDUCE GROUP'S NET INTEREST INCOME BY ABOUT R1.6BN IN 2020