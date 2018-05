May 3 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* BARCLAYS AFRICA WITHDRAWN RESOLUTION DEALING WITH RE-APPOINTMENT OF KPMG FROM CONSIDERATION AT AGM TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 15 MAY

* APPOINTMENT OF KPMG AS EXTERNAL AUDITOR WILL CEASE ON COMPLETION OF AUDIT AND REPORTING MATTERS RELATING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CURRENT REQUIREMENT OF SARB THAT CO REQUIRE TWO EXTERNAL AUDITORS ACTING JOINTLY

* TO START A FORMAL PROCESS TO APPOINT A SECOND FIRM OF AUDITORS