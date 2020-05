May 4 (Reuters) - Absa Group Ltd:

* SINCE LAUNCH OF ABSA’S PAYMENT RELIEF PROGRAMME, MORE THAN 376 000 ACCOUNTHOLDERS HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF PAYMENT RELIEF

* THE TAKEUP AMOUNTS TO R5.8BN IN CASH-FLOW RELIEF (OVER THREE MONTHS) FOR CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19