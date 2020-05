May 14 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI AIRPORTS:

* FACILITATES INBOUND AND OUTBOUND REPATRIATION FLIGHTS FOR ETIHAD AIRWAYS UNTIL 30 MAY 2020- STATEMENT

* REPATRIATION FLIGHTS FOR UAE NATIONALS AND RESIDENTS TO ABU DHABI FROM 12 DESTINATIONS, UNTIL 30 MAY 2020

* IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS, IS FACILITATING A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF SPECIAL FLIGHTS FROM ABU DHABI TO 14 DESTINATIONS