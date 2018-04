BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises

April 26 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.21 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.11 BILLION UP 9 PERCENT YOY

* Q1 TOTAL NET INTEREST AND ISLAMIC FINANCE INCOME 1.83 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.63 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, NET LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 162.82 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO (BASEL III) OF 17.48 PERCENT

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 166.88 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR Source:(bit.ly/2HUQ20T) Further company coverage: