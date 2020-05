May 31 (Reuters) -

* ABU DHABI DEVELOPMENT FUND ANNOUNCES 1 BILLION DIRHAM ($272 MILLION) INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT UAE-BASED COMPANIES OPERATING IN HEALTHCARE, FOOD SECURITY, MANUFACTURING DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - ABU DHABI GOVT MEDIA OFFICE TWEET (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)