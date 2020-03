March 21 (Reuters) -

* ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO REDUCE FINANCIAL BURDEN FOR INDIVIDUAL AND CORPORATE CUSTOMERS, IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MEASURES INCLUDE POSTPONING MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS OF APRIL FOR PESONAL FINANCE COSTUMERS

* BANKS ASKS CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK TO REACH OUT Further company coverage: [ADIB.AD ] (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)