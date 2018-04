BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 Profit Rises

April 23 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK:

* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT & TAX 590.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 577.5 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP NET REVENUE 1.36 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.37 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO UNDER BASEL III AT 31 MARCH 2018 IS 16.02 PERCENT VERSUS 16.09 PERCENT AT DECEMBER 31 2017 AFTER ADJUSTING FOR 2017 DIVIDEND

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS GREW 1.2 PERCENT TO AED 102.2 BILLION, FROM AED 101.0 BILLION AT THE END OF 31 MARCH 2017