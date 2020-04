April 5 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK:

* BANK EXTENDED EQUIVALENT OF $291.4 MILLION IN FINANCING TO NMC HEALTHCARE LLC UAE GUARANTEED BY NMC HEALTH PLC THROUGH VARIOUS FACILITIES

* HAS NO EXPOSURE TO FINABLR OR UAE EXCHANGE

* IN ADDITION, ADIB HAS EQUIVALENT OF USD 31.0 MILLION SUKUK EXPOSURE TO NMC HEALTH GROUP

* BANK IS CONSULTING WITH EXTERNAL LEGAL ADVISORS TO EXPLORE NECESSARY LEGAL OPTIONS THAT CAN UPHOLD INTERESTS OF BANK