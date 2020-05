BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 Profit Rises

May 3 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY PSC :

* Q1 NET PROFIT 122.6 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 52.6 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN 1.87 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.74 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* UTILIZED DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN TO RESPOND EFFECTIVELY TO COVID-19 AND TO DELIVER UNINTERRUPTED TED SERVICES

* COVID-19 IMPACT ON DIFFERENT BUSINESS LINES IS LIKELY TO BE MIXED

* INCREASE IN Q1 PROFITS DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN MOST LINES OF BUSINESS, SLIGHT INCREASE IN INVESTMENT INCOME AND COST DISCIPLINE

* COVID-19 IMPACT TO BE MIXED WITH POTENTIAL TOP-LINE PRESSURE ON MOTOR AND INCREASING RELEVANCE OF MEDICAL AND LIFE PRODUCTS

* WILL FOCUS ON PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, INCREASED DIGITIZATION TO DRIVE BUSINESS GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS