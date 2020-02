Feb 13 (Reuters) - GULF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (JULPHAR):

* FY NET LOSS 564 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 617.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES 299 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 772.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES DECREASED DUE TO TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN SAUDI ARABIA, KUWAIT AND OMAN