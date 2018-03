BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's NBF Shareholders Amend Terms of AED 500 Mln Capital Notes

March 18 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF FUJAIRAH:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE AMENDMENT TO TERMS OF FIRST TRANCHE OF TIER 1 PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES OF AED 500 MILLION ALLOWING FUTURE CONVERSION OF NOTES INTO SHARES‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO INCREASE PAID-UP CAPITAL THROUGH SUCH CONVERSION BY AED 175.4 MILLION TO AED 1.54 BILLION AT CONVERSION FACTOR OF AED 2.85 FOR EACH NOTE ‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE INCREASE IN CEILING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS BY $500 MILLION TO $636.1 MILLION