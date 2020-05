BRIEF-AC Immune On Track To Meet Five Clinical Milestones Expected In 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - AC Immune SA:

* AC IMMUNE REPORTS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ON TRACK TO MEET FIVE CLINICAL MILESTONES EXPECTED IN 2020 WITH NO MODIFYING GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* QTRLY REVENUE TOTALED CHF 12.4 MILLION, A CHF 62.6 MILLION DECREASE

* AS OF MARCH 31, HAD A TOTAL CASH BALANCE OF CHF 277.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE CHF 0.09

* IS FULLY FINANCED THROUGH Q1 2024, EXCLUDING POTENTIAL INCOMING MILESTONES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CHF -0.14, REVENUE VIEW CHF 12.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA