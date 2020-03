March 23 (Reuters) - AC Immune SA:

* AC IMMUNE RECEIVES SECOND MILESTONE AND NEW MILESTONE TO INCREASE THE POTENTIAL DEAL VALUE OF LILLY MORPHOMER™ TAU PARTNERSHIP

* AC IMMUNE SA - WILL RECEIVE A SECOND MILESTONE PAYMENT OF CHF 10 MILLION FROM ELI LILLY

* AC IMMUNE SA - WILL NOW ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A NEW CHF 60 MILLION POTENTIAL MILESTONE AFTER INITIATION OF TAU MORPHOMER PHASE 2 CLINICAL TESTING