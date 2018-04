April 17 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc:

* ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDES UPDATE ON U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE ZTE STATEMENT

* ACACIA - AWARE OF ANNOUNCEMENT THAT U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE IS BANNING AMERICAN COS FROM SELLING, EXPORTING OR RE-EXPORTING COMPONENTS TO ZTE CORP

* ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS - CO IS TAKING STEPS TO SUSPEND AFFECTED TRANSACTIONS & IS ASSESSING IMPACT OF SUSPENSION ON ACACIA