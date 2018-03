BRIEF-Acacia ‍Issued Letter To Stockholders In Response To Letter From Sidus, BLR

March 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP ‍ISSUED A LETTER TO ITS STOCKHOLDERS IN RESPONSE TO A LETTER FROM SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC AND BLR PARTNERS LP​

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP - BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM DISAGREE WITH THE VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THE SIDUS/BLR LETTER

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP - ‍CO IS “MINDFUL OF CHALLENGES FACING OUR PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS​”

* ACACIA RESEARCH - ‍ HAS DISCONTINUED Q&A PORTION OF ITS ANALYST CALLS, MEMBERS OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT RESPOND TO CALLS FROM INVESTORS​

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP - WILL REVIEW AND CONSIDER DIRECTOR CANDIDATES NOMINATED BY SIDUS AND BLR

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP - ‍DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND RECORD DATE HAVE NOT BEEN DETERMINED YET​

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP - ‍ESTABLISHED A STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE AND "HAS ENGAGED A CONSULTANT WITH SUBSTANTIAL EXPERIENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INVESTING"​