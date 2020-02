BRIEF-Acacia Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of BARHEMSYS®

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Acacia Pharma Group PLC:

* ACACIA PHARMA ANNOUNCES US FDA APPROVAL OF BARHEMSYS® (AMISULPRIDE) FOR THE TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF POSTOPERATIVE NAUSEA AND VOMITING (PONV)

* BARHEMSYS IS ALSO APPROVED FOR PREVENTION OF PONV, EITHER ALONE OR IN COMBINATION WITH AN ANTIEMETIC OF A DIFFERENT CLASS

* AN ESTIMATED 16 MILLION SURGICAL PATIENTS EACH YEAR IN US SUFFER FROM PONV DESPITE RECEIVING PROPHYLAXIS3

* BARHEMSYS IS FIRST AND ONLY ANTIEMETIC TO BE APPROVED FOR RESCUE TREATMENT OF PONV IN PATIENTS WHO HAVE FAILED PRIOR PROPHYLAXIS USING CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE