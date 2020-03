March 2 (Reuters) - ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC:

* RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LOSS AFTER TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 $22.8M (2018: $20.7M)

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 $17.0M (2018: $37.4M)

* ADDITION OF RIGHTS TO BYFAVO, EQUITY INVESTMENT AND DEBT AVAILABILITY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED GROUP’S RESOURCES AND ABILITY TO DELIVER LONG-TERM VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)