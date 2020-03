March 2 (Reuters) - ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC:

* CHRISTINE SODEN STEPPED DOWN AS A DIRECTOR, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND COMPANY SECRETARY ON 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* GARY GEMIGNANI NOW SERVES AS THE GROUP’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text : bit.ly/3cqBlPJ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)