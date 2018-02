Feb 13 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* ACACIA RESEARCH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS, ANNOUNCES INCREASED FOCUS ON HIGH-GROWTH AND DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES AND ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.04

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.18

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 84 PERCENT TO $3.458 MILLION

‍AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $20 MILLION OF OUR OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​