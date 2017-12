Dec 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* ACACIA RESEARCH CORP SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CELLCO PARTNERSHIP D/B/A VERIZION WIRELESS - SEC FILING

* ACACIA RESEARCH SAYS AGREEMENT RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION PENDING IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR EASTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS - SEC FILING