June 26 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* Acacia subsidiaries enter into patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation

* Acacia research - agreement resolves litigation actions pending in US district court for eastern district of Texas, in Mannheim district court of Germany

* Acacia research - units Saint Lawrence Communications, Saint Lawrence Communications GMBH entered into patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation