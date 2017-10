Sept 12 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - ACADEMEDIA ACQUIRES VINDORA FOR SEK 546 MILLION, PARTLY FUNDED THROUGH A RIGHTS ISSUE

* ‍ACQUISITION IS FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH EXISTING FUNDS AND PARTLY THROUGH A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 400 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS CONDITIONAL UPON COMPETITION AUTHORITY‘S APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)