BRIEF-AcadeMedia: Administrative Court Confirms Allocation Decision For Professional And Preparatory Modules

March 21 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* ADMINISTRATIVE COURT CONFIRMS THE ALLOCATION DECISION FOR PROFESSIONAL AND PREPARATORY MODULES - ACADEMEDIA IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO SIGNING CONTRACTS

* SAYS ‍IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO SIGNING CONTRACTS WITH NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT AGENCY IN NEW CONTRACT AREA​

* ‍CONTRACT PERIOD IS TWO YEARS WITH OPTION FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS.​

* ‍PROVIDED THAT DECISION IS NOT APPEALED, CONTRACT CAN EARLIEST BE SIGNED IN TEN DAYS​

* ‍EXPECT THAT CONTRACT WILL RUN WITH A SLIGHTLY LOWER TURNOVER COMPARED TO PREVIOUS CONTRACT​

* ‍IT IS ESTIMATED THAT ENTIRE ADULT SEGMENT'S EBIT MARGIN WILL DECREASE BY ONE TO THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS​