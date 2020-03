March 16 (Reuters) - AcadeMedia AB:

* ACADEMEDIA COMMENTS ON COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL ACADEMEDIA’S PRESCHOOLS IN NORWAY AND GERMANY ARE AFFECTED BY NATIONAL AND REGIONAL DECISIONS TO CLOSE PRESCHOOLS AND SCHOOLS

* SCHOOL VOUCHER WILL CONTINUE TO BE PAID OUT DURING THIS PERIOD

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN SWEDEN, ALL OPERATIONS WILL REMAIN OPEN.