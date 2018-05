May 4 (Reuters) - AcadeMedia AB:

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES INCREASED BY 16.8 PERCENT TO SEK 2,967 MILLION (2,540)

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 7.2 PERCENT TO SEK 209 MILLION (195) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)