Feb 1 (Reuters) - Academedia Ab:

* Q2 NET SALES INCREASED BY 12.2 PERCENT TO SEK 2,813 MILLION (2,508)

* Q2 EBIT INCREASED BY 16.9 PERCENT TO SEK 166 MILLION (142)

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS SEK 116 MILLION (89) IN PERIOD.