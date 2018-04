April 13 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* POLICE REPORT AND DEMAND FOR PRICE REDUCTION DUE TO FAULTY REPORTING OF CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION REGARDING CERTIFIED TEACHERS

* SAYS CITY OF MALMÖ HAS NOW FILED FORMAL POLICE REPORT AND COMMUNICATED A DEMAND FOR PRICE REDUCTION DUE TO FAULTY REPORTING AND CLAIM OF AT LEAST SEK 4.7 MILLION IN PRICE REDUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)