March 21 (Reuters) - Academedia Ab:

* PENALTY FEE POSSIBLE DUE TO FAULTY REPORTING OF CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION REGARDING CERTIFIED TEACHERS

* ACADEMEDIA - CO IN REVIEW OF SUBSIDIARY HERMODS IDENTIFIED THAT HERMODS HAD DEFICIENCY WITH REGARD TO CONTRACTUAL PROPORTION OF CERTIFIED TEACHERS​

* ‍BREACH COULD RESULT IN A MATERIAL PENALTY FEE​

* ACADEMEDIA- ‍POTENTIAL PENALTY FEE COULD BE MATERIAL BUT HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED, PENALTY FEE CURRENTLY BEING REVIEWED BY EXPERTS AT PWC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: