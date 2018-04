April 27 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* SAYS INVESTIGATION REGARDING HERMODS SWEDISH LANGUAGE TRAINING (SFI) FOR CITY OF MALMÖ COMPLETED

* SAYS CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE THAT SIZE OF PRICE REDUCTION COULD BE MATERIAL BUT THIS WILL DEPEND ON VARIOUS FACTORS IN CONTRACT

* SAYS HERMODS IN MALMÖ HAS SUBMITTED FAULTY INFORMATION REGARDING WHICH TEACHERS HAVE EDUCATED PARTICIPANTS AND THAT SEVERAL MANAGERS WERE AWARE OF THIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)