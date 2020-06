June 10 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF $450 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC - HAS LAUNCHED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM IN FULL ITS OUTSTANDING 6.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: