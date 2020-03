March 19 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC - CONTINUE TO SEE DEMAND ACROSS OUR SERVICES LINES CONSISTENT WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SALE PROCESS OF U.K. BUSINESS UNTIL MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC - ACADIA HAD $90 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS