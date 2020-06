June 24 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY - ENTERED INTO INDENTURE IN CONNECTION WITH SALE AND ISSUANCE OF $450 MILLION AMOUNT OF 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY - WILL USE THE NET PROCEEDS TO REDEEM IN FULL OUTSTANDING 6.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 AND 5.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Va043J Further company coverage: