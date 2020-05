BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

May 4 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $782.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $793.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE - ELECTED TO DECREASE ITS 2020 EXPANSION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY $35 MILLION, TO A REVISED RANGE OF $205 TO $225 MILLION

* QTRLY U.S. SAME FACILITY REVENUE INCREASED 4.1%

* FOR U.K. OPERATIONS, SAME FACILITY REVENUE INCREASED 1.9% FOR Q1 OF 2020

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE - IN APRIL IN U.S. ,CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE DECLINES IN VOLUMES RESULTED FROM A NUMBER OF TEMPORARY FACTORS RELATED TO COVID-19

* SALE PROCESS OF OUR U.K. BUSINESS REMAINS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL MARKET CONDITIONS RECOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: