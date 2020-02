BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.51

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $780.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $780.3 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.49 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $3.28 BILLION TO $3.34 BILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN A RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $795 MILLION TO $805 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN A RANGE OF $0.37 TO $0.42

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33, REVENUE VIEW $3.27 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $797.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA