BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.44

May 4 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $48.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $46.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NUPLAZID SALES $57 MILLION TO $61 MILLION

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MILLION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS - AT MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TOTALED $298.1 MILLION, VERSUS $341.3 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $269.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ACADIA - LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: