BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 7 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q1 SALES $90.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $91.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 5% DUE TO CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED COVID-19 IMPACT

* SEES 2020 NUPLAZID NET SALES GUIDANCE IS DECREASED TO $420 TO $450 MILLION

* 2020 YEAR-END CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES OF $470 TO $500 MILLION IS UNCHANGED