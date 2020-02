BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.34

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 SALES $440 MILLION TO $470 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $96.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TO BE BETWEEN $270 MILLION AND $285 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GAAP SG&A IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $440 MILLION AND $460 MILLION

* SEES 2020 YEAR-END CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TO BE BETWEEN $470 MILLION AND $500 MILLION