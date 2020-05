May 26 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS TO COMBINE CLARITY-2 AND CLARITY-3 PHASE 3 STUDIES EVALUATING PIMAVANSERIN FOR ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS - NO NEW PATIENTS WILL BE ENROLLED IN TWO IDENTICALLY DESIGNED PHASE 3 STUDIES

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM COMBINED STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: