Acadia Realty Trust:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.45 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.33

* REAFFIRMS 2018 ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $0.37 TO $0.48 AND 2018 FFO PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $1.33 TO $1.45

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S