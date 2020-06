BRIEF-Acadia Submits Supplemental NDA To U.S. FDA For Nuplazid For Treatment Of Delusions Associated With Dementia-Related Psychosis

June 15 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR NUPLAZID® (PIMAVANSERIN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF HALLUCINATIONS AND DELUSIONS ASSOCIATED WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS

* ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS - SUBMISSION BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 HARMONY STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: