May 7 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp:

* . REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 3%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $32.9 MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION